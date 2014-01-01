AltTab

Windows alt-tab on macOS

AltTab brings the power of Windows’s “alt-tab” window switcher to macOS.

Download the latest release

Alternatively, you can use homebrew:

Homebrew 2.7 and above Homebrew 2.5 and 2.6 Homebrew 2.4 and below
brew install --cask alt-tab brew install alt-tab brew cask install alt-tab

AltTab is available in: Bahasa Indonesia, Català, Dansk, Deutsch, Eesti keel, English, Español, Français, Galego, Italiano, Lëtzebuergesch, Limba română, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português (Brasil), Shqip, Slovenčina, Slovenščina, Suomi, Svenska, Tiếng Việt, Türkçe, Čeština, Ελληνικά, Български, Русский язык, Српски / Srpski, українська мова, עִבְרִית ,العربية ,فارسی, हिन्दी, বাংলা, 日本語, 简体中文, 繁體中文, 한국어

Contribute your own language easily!

Change the shortcut keys, switch to a Windows theme and more, using the Preferences window:

Before building my own app, I looked around at similar apps. However, none was completely satisfactory so I rolled my own. Also, the almost-good-enough apps are not open-source.

Alternative Differences
HyperSwitch and HyperDock $10. Closed-source. Thumbnails are too small. App icon is on top of the thumbnail
WindowSwitcher $7. Closed-source. Thumbnails are small and blurry. App icon is on top of the thumbnail
Switch Open Source. Thumbnails are small. Very little customization. Latest release is from 2016
Witch and Contexts $10-15. Closed-source. Focus on text. No thumbnails
MissionControl Plus $10. Closed-source. No chronology and order to windows. Hard to navigate windows with keyboard
Built-in MissionControl No keyboard support
Built-in ⌘ command + ⇥ tab Only shows apps, not windows (note: can press down to see window of selected app)
Built-in ⌘ command + ` Cycles through tabs and windows, but only of the same app. Only cycling, no direct access

There are also related apps which don’t really overlap in functionality, but target similar needs: Swish, Hookshot, Magnet, Spectacle, Rectangle, yabai, LayAuto, OptimalLayout, BetterTouchTool, BetterSnapTool, Moom, uBar.

AltTab is under the GPL-3.0 license.