Introduction

AltTab brings the power of Windows’s “alt-tab” window switcher to macOS.

Features

Switch focus to any window

Minimize, close, fullscreen any window

Hide, quit any app

Customize AltTab appearance (e.g. show app badges, Space numbers, increase icon, thumbnail, title size, etc)

Custom trigger shortcuts with almost any key

Blacklist apps you don’t want to list or trigger AltTab from

Dark Mode

Drag-and-drop things on top of window thumbnails

Right-to-left languages and UI

Accessibility: VoiceOver, sticky keys, reduced transparency, etc

Installation

Download the latest release

Alternatively, you can use homebrew:

Homebrew 2.7 and above Homebrew 2.5 and 2.6 Homebrew 2.4 and below brew install --cask alt-tab brew install alt-tab brew cask install alt-tab

Compatibility

macOS version: from 10.12 to 12 (Monterey)

from 10.12 to 12 (Monterey) Apple Silicon: yes, AltTab is universal

Localization

AltTab is available in: Bahasa Indonesia, Català, Dansk, Deutsch, Eesti keel, English, Español, Français, Galego, Italiano, Lëtzebuergesch, Limba română, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português (Brasil), Shqip, Slovenčina, Slovenščina, Suomi, Svenska, Tiếng Việt, Türkçe, Čeština, Ελληνικά, Български, Русский язык, Српски / Srpski, українська мова, עִבְרִית ,العربية ,فارسی, हिन्दी, বাংলা, 日本語, 简体中文, 繁體中文, 한국어

Contribute your own language easily!

Privacy and respecting the user

AltTab doesn’t send or receive any data without explicit user consent. It may ask the user to send a crash report after a crash for example, but it will never spy on the user.

AltTab tries to use as few resources as it can: CPU, memory, disk, etc. All images are compressed, AltTab is optimized to be as light as possible on the user resources.

Configuration

Change the shortcut keys, switch to a Windows theme and more, using the Preferences window:

Alternatives

Before building my own app, I looked around at similar apps. However, none was completely satisfactory so I rolled my own. Also, the almost-good-enough apps are not open-source.

Alternative Differences HyperSwitch and HyperDock $10. Closed-source. Thumbnails are too small. App icon is on top of the thumbnail WindowSwitcher $7. Closed-source. Thumbnails are small and blurry. App icon is on top of the thumbnail Switch Open Source. Thumbnails are small. Very little customization. Latest release is from 2016 Witch and Contexts $10-15. Closed-source. Focus on text. No thumbnails MissionControl Plus $10. Closed-source. No chronology and order to windows. Hard to navigate windows with keyboard Built-in MissionControl No keyboard support Built-in ⌘ command + ⇥ tab Only shows apps, not windows (note: can press down to see window of selected app) Built-in ⌘ command + ` Cycles through tabs and windows, but only of the same app. Only cycling, no direct access

There are also related apps which don’t really overlap in functionality, but target similar needs: Swish, Hookshot, Magnet, Spectacle, Rectangle, yabai, LayAuto, OptimalLayout, BetterTouchTool, BetterSnapTool, Moom, uBar.

License

AltTab is under the GPL-3.0 license.