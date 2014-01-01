Windows alt-tab on macOS
AltTab brings the power of Windows’s “alt-tab” window switcher to macOS.
Download the latest release
Alternatively, you can use homebrew:
|Homebrew 2.7 and above
|Homebrew 2.5 and 2.6
|Homebrew 2.4 and below
|
brew install --cask alt-tab
|
brew install alt-tab
|
brew cask install alt-tab
AltTab is available in: Bahasa Indonesia, Català, Dansk, Deutsch, Eesti keel, English, Español, Français, Galego, Italiano, Lëtzebuergesch, Limba română, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português (Brasil), Shqip, Slovenčina, Slovenščina, Suomi, Svenska, Tiếng Việt, Türkçe, Čeština, Ελληνικά, Български, Русский язык, Српски / Srpski, українська мова, עִבְרִית ,العربية ,فارسی, हिन्दी, বাংলা, 日本語, 简体中文, 繁體中文, 한국어
Contribute your own language easily!
Change the shortcut keys, switch to a Windows theme and more, using the Preferences window:
Before building my own app, I looked around at similar apps. However, none was completely satisfactory so I rolled my own. Also, the almost-good-enough apps are not open-source.
|Alternative
|Differences
|HyperSwitch and HyperDock
|$10. Closed-source. Thumbnails are too small. App icon is on top of the thumbnail
|WindowSwitcher
|$7. Closed-source. Thumbnails are small and blurry. App icon is on top of the thumbnail
|Switch
|Open Source. Thumbnails are small. Very little customization. Latest release is from 2016
|Witch and Contexts
|$10-15. Closed-source. Focus on text. No thumbnails
|MissionControl Plus
|$10. Closed-source. No chronology and order to windows. Hard to navigate windows with keyboard
|Built-in MissionControl
|No keyboard support
|Built-in
⌘ command +
⇥ tab
|Only shows apps, not windows (note: can press down to see window of selected app)
|Built-in
⌘ command +
`
|Cycles through tabs and windows, but only of the same app. Only cycling, no direct access
There are also related apps which don’t really overlap in functionality, but target similar needs: Swish, Hookshot, Magnet, Spectacle, Rectangle, yabai, LayAuto, OptimalLayout, BetterTouchTool, BetterSnapTool, Moom, uBar.
|1 row
|2 rows
|Windows theme
AltTab is under the GPL-3.0 license.